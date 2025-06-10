Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking hot temperatures for the forseeable future

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:47 PM

It's a toasty Tuesday here in the valley. Temperatures are several degrees above the seasonal average. Winds are calm and skies are clear. That makes tonight great for some stargazing. Temperatures will just stay on the warmer side. As we head into the late evening hours, temperatures will still be warm. These warm temperatures late into the evening make for some fantastic night swimming. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s to the lower-90s around 11:00 PM.

In the days ahead, there is little to no relief in sight. High pressure will continue to dominate the western United States well into this weekend. That means temperatures will be well above average for the foreseeable future. Remember to ALWAYS be practicing heat safety, day or night!

As mentioned before, there is little to no relief in sight for the foreseeable future in terms of our temperatures. Expect daily highs between 105° and 110°+ for at least the next 7 days. Welcome to summer in the Coachella Valley.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content