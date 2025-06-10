Tracking hot temperatures for the forseeable future

It's a toasty Tuesday here in the valley. Temperatures are several degrees above the seasonal average. Winds are calm and skies are clear. That makes tonight great for some stargazing. Temperatures will just stay on the warmer side. As we head into the late evening hours, temperatures will still be warm. These warm temperatures late into the evening make for some fantastic night swimming. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s to the lower-90s around 11:00 PM.

In the days ahead, there is little to no relief in sight. High pressure will continue to dominate the western United States well into this weekend. That means temperatures will be well above average for the foreseeable future. Remember to ALWAYS be practicing heat safety, day or night!

As mentioned before, there is little to no relief in sight for the foreseeable future in terms of our temperatures. Expect daily highs between 105° and 110°+ for at least the next 7 days. Welcome to summer in the Coachella Valley.