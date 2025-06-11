Continuing to track hot temperatures this week

Happy hump day! It's another toasty day across the Coachella Valley with highs above the seasonal average. It's mostly dry outside, with some slightly elevated numbers down by the Salton Sea, so your evaporative coolers may have a small amount of trouble down there. Winds are mostly calm this evening as well.

Thanks to the abundance of dry air across Southern California, skies are mainly clear. The exception being the daily marine layer out by the coast. We're expecting very few clouds, if any, this evening. That means it will be a great night for stargazing. Just remember temperatures will be on the warmer side.

In the days ahead, temperatures will continue to be above the seasonal average of 103°F (for June 11th). Temperatures do trend upwards for this weekend, with highs on Sunday about 10° above average. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety.