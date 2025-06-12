Staying hot ahead of a weekend warm-up

It's another toasty day here in the Coachella Valley. Although temperatures are a bit closer to the seasonal average of 103°F. Winds are calm today, and skies remain clear thanks to an abundance of dry air. Because we are sitting under a persistent ridge of high pressure, there is broad-scale sinking air. This also means air can become stagnant on the surface. This allows for some ozone to develop, leading to some very minor dips in our air quality.

High pressure will remain very dominant over Southern California for the foreseeable future, giving us plenty of heat. Most days will experience temperatures above the seasonal average. This trend will continue at least into the next 6-10 days.

As mentioned before, temperatures will remain above the seasonal average for some time. Expect a bit of a weekend with temperatures peaking on Father's Day, nearly 10 degrees above normal. Temperatures stay hot into next week.