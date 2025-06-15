Tracking a hot Father’s Day in the Coachella Valley

Good morning and happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! It's going to be a hot Father's Day here on the valley floor. Temperatures will reach the triple digits by around 9:00-10:00 this morning. Highs will continue to climb well into the 110°+ range for this afternoon. Remember to practice heat safety during these toasty temperatures.

It's not just heat safety, it's sun safety as well! Today is a classic summer day in the Coachella Valley with high temperatures and a very powerful sun. Today's UV index will be 12+! That's VERY POWERFUL sun rays, so it's critical to be wearing sun protection if you're spending time outside, whether for a barbecue or a day at the pool.

Temperatures will remain hot over the coming days with highs in the 110°+ range heading into the workweek. By next weekend, highs have the potential to dip slightly. Stay cool and remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety. And, again, happy Father's Day.