Tracking a hot Father’s Day in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:50 AM

Good morning and happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! It's going to be a hot Father's Day here on the valley floor. Temperatures will reach the triple digits by around 9:00-10:00 this morning. Highs will continue to climb well into the 110°+ range for this afternoon. Remember to practice heat safety during these toasty temperatures.

It's not just heat safety, it's sun safety as well! Today is a classic summer day in the Coachella Valley with high temperatures and a very powerful sun. Today's UV index will be 12+! That's VERY POWERFUL sun rays, so it's critical to be wearing sun protection if you're spending time outside, whether for a barbecue or a day at the pool.

Temperatures will remain hot over the coming days with highs in the 110°+ range heading into the workweek. By next weekend, highs have the potential to dip slightly. Stay cool and remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety. And, again, happy Father's Day.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

