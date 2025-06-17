Skip to Content
High heat continues this week

Spencer Blum
3:50 PM
The last two days have seen some very hot temperatures. 117°F to be exact. Temperatures are staying on the hot side today. Winds are calm, and conditions are quite dry. The dry weather is helping our apparent/"feel-like" temperatures stay cooler than the actual temperatures.

A Heat Advisory remains in place for our friends just off to the west. This includes the Inland Empire, Riverside County mountains, and much of Orange and San Diego Counties. This advisory will remain in effect through 8 PM tomorrow. The Coachella Valley is not included in this advisory, but it will still be hot in the days ahead.

After a brutally hot start to the workweek, there is some relief in sight! Later this week, an area of low pressure will move into our region. This will help moderate temperatures and bring them back down closer to the seasonal average for the weekend. In fact, our temperatures outlook is indicating a greater chance for some cooler-than-usual weather in about 6-10 days from now.

As mentioned before, it will still be staying hot and well above the seasonal average for the next few days. There is some relief in sight as we get closer to the weekend with temperatures closer to normal.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

