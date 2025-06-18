Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking more heat today ahead of a weekend cooldown

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:41 PM

We continue to feel a whole lot of heat here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures today continue to soar above 110°F. Winds aren't anything outside of the ordinary today, and the atmosphere remains dry. Thanks to the persistent high pressure and hot temperatures, Ozone has begun to build near the surface. This is leading to some minor air quality concerns here on the valley floor.

A Heat Advisory remains in place this evening (through 8 PM) for our friends just off the west. Despite the heat here in the valley, we are not under any sort of heat-related advisories.

Good news! There is some relief in sight! An area of low pressure will move into the Western United States. This will bring some elevated winds to the valley heading into the weekend. These winds will help lower our temperatures back down to some more normal levels. In fact, temperatures may even dip lightly below the seasonal average this weekend.

Beginning tomorrow, temperatures will begin to gradually cool. By this weekend, highs will be close to, if not even below, average. As is normal for drops in temperatures, we should expect some breezy conditions over the coming days. Highs stay reasonable heading into next week. Expect clear skies during this time.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content