Tracking more heat today ahead of a weekend cooldown

We continue to feel a whole lot of heat here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures today continue to soar above 110°F. Winds aren't anything outside of the ordinary today, and the atmosphere remains dry. Thanks to the persistent high pressure and hot temperatures, Ozone has begun to build near the surface. This is leading to some minor air quality concerns here on the valley floor.

A Heat Advisory remains in place this evening (through 8 PM) for our friends just off the west. Despite the heat here in the valley, we are not under any sort of heat-related advisories.

Good news! There is some relief in sight! An area of low pressure will move into the Western United States. This will bring some elevated winds to the valley heading into the weekend. These winds will help lower our temperatures back down to some more normal levels. In fact, temperatures may even dip lightly below the seasonal average this weekend.

Beginning tomorrow, temperatures will begin to gradually cool. By this weekend, highs will be close to, if not even below, average. As is normal for drops in temperatures, we should expect some breezy conditions over the coming days. Highs stay reasonable heading into next week. Expect clear skies during this time.