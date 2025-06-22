Tracking fantastic temperatures today

Good morning! We are tracking a fantastic Sunday here in the Coachella Valley. After several days of persistent breezy to gusty conditions, we have seen a lot of dust in the air. Thankfully, the winds have begun to subside, and our air quality is already improving. An Air Quality Alert remains in place through 8 AM.

It will be warm today, but fantastic. We should expect some cooler-than-usual temperatures this afternoon with highs barely reaching 100° across the valley. Even though temperatures are on the milder side, the sun is still on the powerful side with a UV index of at least 11.

It's been feeling fantastic this morning, and that will continue into the coming days as well. Skies will remain clear as we gradually warm back up, approaching next weekend.