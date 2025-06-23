Tracking mild temperatures to start the week, warm-up on the way

Happy Monday! After a gusty and dusty weekend, we are finally seeing some improvements across the Coachella Valley. There are still some lingering air quality concerns with both dust and Ozone. We should expect some lingering breezes this evening, but they will be calmer than over the weekend. The winds will be mostly isolated to the wind-prone areas. An Air Quality Alert remains in place through 8 AM Tuesday. But, because of the winds, temperatures are actually a bit cooler than usual.

Thanks to the areas of low pressure over Southern California, temperatures will stay moderate tomorrow and will be fairly seasonable, if not slightly below average. This trough will slowly move away from us in the days ahead, allowing for temperatures to gradually rise through the week. Expect highs near 110 by Friday.

We are not the only ones tracking heat, however. Millions of people ranging from the Midwest to the Northeast are sitting under a heat dome, bringing persistent and unusually hot weather to those areas.

We are tracking a fantastic start to the week here in the desert. Expect temperatures to gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 110s by Friday. Enjoy the cooler weather for now and still remember to practice heat safety!