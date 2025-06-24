Mild temperatures continue ahead of a warming trend

Today is another super comfortable day here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures are mild, and winds are nothing out of the ordinary. We continue to track an area of low pressure over the west coast, which is giving us these cooler conditions. However, this will gradually weaken and move east in the coming days, allowing us to warm up by about 10 degrees by the end of the workweek. A large and persistent heat dome prevails over the eastern US, delivering sweltering heat to millions from Louisiana to Maine.

Skies will remain very clear over the deserts in the days ahead, including in the overnight hours. This is perfect for those who plan to go stargazing. As usual, Joshua Tree National Park is known for its dark skies, which makes it perfect for looking up at the night sky. The marine layer will return for our friends to the west near the coast tomorrow morning. However, the marine layer is expected to gradually become shallower in the days ahead as high pressure builds back in over the region.

Tomorrow will be the first day of a big warming trend here in the valley. Expect highs near or above the seasonal average as early as Wednesday. Temperatures will be persistently above average for the rest of the forecast, with highs returning to the 110s by Friday and staying there into next week.