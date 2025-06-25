Skip to Content
Tracking a warmup in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
Published 3:48 PM

It's starting to warm up here in the Coachella Valley. The air is staying dry, and winds are calm this afternoon. We may see a slight uptick in moisture in the overnight hours, but that is typical. We will be staying toasty well into the evening hours, with temperatures valley-wide staying in the mid-80s even at 11 PM.

As the area of low pressure overhead begins to move out of the region, high pressure is taking its place. This is allowing our daily afternoon temperatures to warm up. Today, we are pretty close to average, and tomorrow will also be near average, but likely on the warmer side. Temperatures will reach 110° by Friday. This area of high pressure will dominate for the foreseeable future, keeping our temperatures above average and in the 110°+ range.

Expect gradual warming to continue over the coming days with highs around 110° by Friday. Temperatures will stay near or above 110°F this weekend and well into next week as well. Skies will stay clear, perfect for evening stargazing.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

