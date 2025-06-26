Desert Heat Continues to Intensify to Close Out June

Temperatures continue to climb across the Coachella Valley, with highs inching up a little more and more all the way through early next week.

We’ll continue to hover near 106 degrees today before pushing into the 108-113 degree range by Monday and Tuesday—so about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. This evening will be warm with some light, seasonal breezes--though we'll continue to keep monitoring air quality--which has ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, at times.

While high pressure builds in from the southeast, a weak low-pressure system near the California coast will bring slight cooling to the coast and inland valleys, unfortunately not much relief here in the lower deserts.

Higher dew points and southeasterly flow have helped keep temps relatively steady for now, though the warming trend resumes this final weekend of June.

Looking into the weekend… We’re watching some mid-level monsoonal moisture increase Saturday into Sunday, but as of right now, most ensembles don’t look very impressive. Currently I’m not expecting much more than maybe a few afternoon clouds over the mountains.

We’ll stay hot and dry for the extended time period as we welcome the start of July, Tuesday. More sun, more heat, more summer like for the 4th of July.