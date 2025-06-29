Staying hot to start the work week ahead of very subtle cooling into the holiday weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a hot weekend in the desert! Highs have reached at least 111° so far, and as we look ahead to the start of the work week, expect more toasty weather!

We'll warm quickly once again tomorrow. Expect triple digits by the late morning, and by lunchtime, our temps will be well on their way to 110.

Throughout the day, dew point temperatures will be predominantly in the mid-40s. A touch more moisture compared to the weekend, but it won't be too noticeable – still dry, still comfortable!

Our temperature outlook is showing temperatures just a touch below average in 6-10 days' time. Not quite the cooldown we were hoping for, but we'll take it during these summer months.

Our toasty temps start to fall ever so slightly through the week. We could dip below the 110s starting on Wednesday, but the "cooling" is only a degree or too each day. Temperatures remain very close to seasonal for the holiday weekend.

