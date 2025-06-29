Tracking toasty temperatures this weekend

It's another warm weekend, to say the least, here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will reach at least 110°F this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Expect triple digits overall by about 9 AM. Thankfully, we are not tracking any major wind concerns, and the atmosphere remains quite dry.

This time of year, it is crucial to ALWAYS be practicing heat safety. It's not just heat safety, it's also sun safety. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen tody as the UV index will soar north of 11. Don't forget to drink plenty of water as well.

We are staying once and hot over the coming days, into the beginning of this next workweek. However, a slight change in the pattern will bring temperatures below 110° for the second half of the week. Skies will remain clear, but a monsoonal pattern may form, mainly impacting areas to our east.