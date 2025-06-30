Tracking warm weather and local fires

Good morning and happy Monday! It's a smoky and warm start to the week here in the Coachella Valley. Remember that there are three main factors that can lead to fires: dry weather, high temperatures, and strong winds. We can see an abundance of dry air throughout Southern California.

We are tracking some local air quality concerns from the local fires around the Coachella Valley, particularly the Wolf Fire. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, and Riverside County Mountains.

Another main factor that can lead to wildfires is hot temperatures, something we have an abundance of here in the Coachella Valley. Similar to yesterday, we are tracking temperatures above 110°F for this afternoon. The sun remains very powerful, so make sure to practice heat safety and sun safety by drinking lots of water and wearing sunscreen.

Taking a look at the next 7 days, we can see some hot temperatures through Tuesday. Some slightly cooler temperatures will move in beginning Wednesday, thanks in part to an influx of moisture into Southern California. There is a minor chance of some extra cloud cover and thunderstorms over the mountains later this week.