Tracking heat and lingering air quality concerns

Good morning and happy Tuesday. It's staying on the warmer side here in the Coachella Valley with temperatures just barely dipping below 80° in Palm Springs right around sunrise. We are still tracking the Wolf Fire burning just south of Banning. The Air Quality Alert has expired for the Coachella Valley, but remains in place for areas west of Banning.

Temperatures again will be hot and above the seasonal average. So it's critical to always be practicing heat safety. The UV index for today will soar into the extremely high range, with a UV index of 11+. That means that, on top of heat safety, you should practice sun safety as well. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen when out in the sun.

Here's a look at what we can expect over the next few days. Temperatures remain hot today, but some relief is in store for the days ahead. Temperatures will fall below 110 starting tomorrow and will stay there into the weekend. Independence Day will see temperatures near the seasonal average!