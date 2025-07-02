Tracking more moderate temperatures in the days ahead

Good morning and happy hump day! This morning, we are already seeing some more moderate temperatures thanks to an area of low pressure making its way into California. There is still some lingering upper-level moisture, giving us some upper-level clouds. Winds are nothing outside of the usual today, and humidity levels at the surface are hovering around 50° (dewpoint temperature) this morning.

Temperatures in the days ahead will continue to gradually cool by a degree or two each day. By Friday, the 4th of July, temperatures will be around 107°F. That's the seasonal average for this time of year. Starting this weekend, highs will gradually begin to rise yet again.

As mentioned before, high temperatures in the days ahead are a bit more mild, and closer to the seasonal average. We can expect another warm-up, though, beginning this weekend. Remember to ALWAYS practice both heat and sun safety.