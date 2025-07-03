Tracking seasonable weather for Independence Day

It's a warm Thursday here in the Coachella Valley. Notably, however, it is cooler than usual. This is largely thanks to a slight uptick in our humidity levels. Dewpoints today are in the 50s. This means it may be feeling a tad humid out there, and your evaporative coolers may have some trouble. Winds this evening are nothing out of the ordinary and aren't much of a concern for us.

Enjoy the somewhat cooler weather we have today and tomorrow, as the cooldown won't last long. High pressure will continue to build in from the southeast throughout the weekend, causing temperatures to rise yet again. We can expect temperatures to climb above the seasonal average by the end of the weekend. Highs will continue to climb throughout next week, bringing us above 115°F.

Happy (almost) Independence Day. Expect temperatures near the seasonal average tomorrow. Starting Thursday, temperatures will begin to climb again. That trend will continue well into next week, with highs reaching the 115°F range.