Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking heat and humidity and watching storm potential

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:51 PM

Good afternoon. It's another warm and humid day here in the Coachella Valley. It's also a bit breezy this evening, but nothing overly crazy. We're keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off to our south. This system will help funnel even monsoonal moisture into Southern California by tomorrow.

There are some moderate chances for some monsoonal thunderstorms over our local mountains in the coming days. The best chances for thunderstorm activity will be in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday, with higher chances on Friday. There is also a smaller chance for some lingering activity on Saturday. Rain chances in general are fairly small, especially here on the valley floor, but we are continuing to track this closely.

It will remain warm and humid over the next few days with temperatures a bit below the seasonal average. Temperatures will warm a few degrees this weekend, but will stay around the seasonal average. These moderate conditions will continue into next week as well.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content