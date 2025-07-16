Tracking heat and humidity and watching storm potential

Good afternoon. It's another warm and humid day here in the Coachella Valley. It's also a bit breezy this evening, but nothing overly crazy. We're keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off to our south. This system will help funnel even monsoonal moisture into Southern California by tomorrow.

There are some moderate chances for some monsoonal thunderstorms over our local mountains in the coming days. The best chances for thunderstorm activity will be in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday, with higher chances on Friday. There is also a smaller chance for some lingering activity on Saturday. Rain chances in general are fairly small, especially here on the valley floor, but we are continuing to track this closely.

It will remain warm and humid over the next few days with temperatures a bit below the seasonal average. Temperatures will warm a few degrees this weekend, but will stay around the seasonal average. These moderate conditions will continue into next week as well.