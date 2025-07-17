Tracking monsoonal moisture and nearby thunderstorm potenital

Today has been fairly moderate, with temperatures below the seasonal average and overall humid conditions. It has been humid for the last several days, but today is definitely the coolest day it's been in a while. We are closely monitoring the radar as there is some rain nearby over the Santa Rosa Mountains, just west of the valley. Little to no impacts are expected for us here on the valley floor, however. Today is also Pack The Bus, so head on out to the Walmart on Dinah Shore and Monterey with some school supplies to donate. Temperatures stay moderate into the evening.

Tomorrow will still see some monsoonal moisture throughout the region. This will lead to another chance for some monsoonal thunderstorm activity over our mountains. Friday should see fewer clouds and slightly higher temperatures as well, but we should still come up short of the seasonal average. We will gradually begin to dry out heading into the weekend and next week.

Looking ahead, we can see some warmer weather in store for the weekend and next week. However, temperatures will remain near the seasonal average. Skies will stay clear, and it shouldn't be as humid.