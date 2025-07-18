Skip to Content
Continuing to track monsoonal moisture and nearby thunderstorms

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:46 PM

Happy Friday! We are continuing to track some monsoonal moisture throughout parts of Southern California and the greater desert southwest. This is thanks to an area of low pressure funneling that moisture into the region. Notably, it is a bit drier and warmer than it was yesterday. We are also tracking some nearby thunderstorms, particularly in the San Bernardino mountains. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for some areas near Big Bear and areas to the north. There is also some activity directly to our west in the Riverside County mountains, but to a lesser extent.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to decrease heading into the weekend. Saturday will see some lingering moisture and storm potential, but it is quite minimal. Little to no impacts are expected for the Coachella Valley. Evenings and overnight hours will be clear, making for great stargazing conditions.

The First Alert Comfort Air 7 Day Forecast is showing some fantastic temperatures over the next week. Highs will stay fairly close to, if not below, the seasonal average. Expect mostly dry weather and clear skies.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

