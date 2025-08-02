Tracking a summer next week

Good morning, Coachella Valley! It's another hot weekend with highs exceeding 110°. It's a fantastic day to spend out by the pool. Just remember to ALWAYS be practicing heat safety. Drink plenty of water and stay in the shade of the AC as much as possible.

Looking ahead to this upcoming week, we can expect some even hotter weather. Temperatures will continue to climb well above the seasonal average of 109°F. High pressure will continue to build over the coming days across the southwest. This will allow temperatures to climb to 115°F. The temperature outlook shows us that temperatures will remain above the seasonal average well into next week and beyond.

Here's a look at the next week. Temperatures will stay hot throughout; however, the highest temperatures and HeatRisk will be present for the second half of the week. Moisture levels and winds will stay within the range of normal for this time of year.