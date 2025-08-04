Tracking extreme heat this week

Happy Monday, everyone! We are starting off the week with some hot temperatures and nearby fires. Temperatures on the valley floor today are again above the average of 109°F. A ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest is only going to bring more heat in the coming days, so don't expect much relief anytime soon. The air is also very dry across Southern California. This has allowed for fires to pop up and easily spread across the region. Notably, we are tracking the Rosa Fire just outside of the Coachella Valley, which has already burned several hundred acres. We are keeping an eye on air quality as well.

While it is already hot outside, the heat will only continue to build throughout the week. Specifically, the second half of the week. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley, along with much of the deserts of Southern California. This will take effect on Wednesday morning at 10 AM and will remain in effect through Friday evening. Heat Advisories are in place for our friends ot the west. A First Alert Weather Alert will also be in effect from Wednesday through Friday as we anticipate temperatures exceeding 115°F.

This week will be HOT in the Coachella Valley. Expect highs of 115° or higher for Wednesday - Friday. A First Alert Weather Alert and Extreme Heat Warning will both be in place during this time. PSUSD students go back to school on Wednesday. Whether you're headed back to the classroom or just out and about, remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety!