First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking extreme heat in the valley

We are heating up here in the Coachella Valley! We are now under both a First Alert Weather Alert and an Extreme Heat Warning as temperatures soar well above the seasonal average! The Extreme Heat Warning will remain in place for the deserts of Southern California at least through Friday evening.

All this heat comes from a dominant and persistent ridge of high pressure located over the desert southwest. It will continue to dominate through the rest of the workweek. Heading into the weekend, the ridge will gradually begin to somewhat weaken. This will allow temperatures to fall by a few degrees, but it will still remain very hot and well above the seasonal average.

It is hot over the next few days to say the very least. In fact, we are nearing record high territory for some days. It's important to ALWAYS practice heat safety as usual. Heading into the weekend and next week, there is not much relief in terms of high heat, so stay cool out there.