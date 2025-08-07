First Alert Weather Alert: Extreme heat peaks today

Today, we are feeling some brutal temperatures here in the Coachella Valley. The current record for today is 116°F. We look to have already surpassed that number, but we are still waiting on the official number form the weather service later this evening. An Extreme Heat Warning, along with a First Alert Weather Alert, remains in place through tomorrow evening as highs stay above 115°F.

All this heat comes as a result of a persistent ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest. Because of the persistent heat, we are tracking the buildup of Ozone here at the surface. As a result, the South Coast AQMD has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone through 8 PM Saturday evening.

It is staying HOT in the valley for the foreseeable future. Even as temperatures fall from their extreme highs today, there isn't much improvement. Highs will stay well above the average and above 110°F.