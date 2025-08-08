Extreme heat warning through tonight as First Alert Weather continues

Record highs across the region yesterday, with Palm Springs topping out at 119 Thursday!

We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert until this evening.

We continue to track heat, smoke, and wildfire risk into the weekend.

The record today is 121 and I think we'll come in shy of that number later this afternoon.

We remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through 8 o'clock this evening.

In addition, an Air Quality Alert is still in place for wildfire smoke as fires burn in nearby vicinities.

Please be cautious in the dangerous heat, and take heat safety seriously.

The ridge of high pressure does begin to breakdown a bit into the weekend, so temps should gradually ease.

Temps get closer to normal as we head through next week, but the weekend will still see highs well above average.