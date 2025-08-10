First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking heat and humidity today

Good morning! It is not only warm this morning, but also very humid! Thanks to a push of moisture from the south, dew points across the valley are quite high (in the 60s and 70s). These high dew points will help to hold back our high temperatures and keep them below 115°F. Make sure to still always be practicing heat safety when out and about, especially if you're partying in Palm Springs at Splash House.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through Tuesday at 8 PM. There is some relief in store, however! Our temperature forecast shows our high temperatures are more likely to be at or below average about 6-10 days from now.

The First Alert Weather Alert remains in place through Tuesday evening as we continue to track high heat. Temperatures will thankfully cool down a bit heading into next weekend.