First Alert Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues into this week

Happy Monday. It's another hot start to the week as the First Alert Weather Alert and Extreme Heat Warning remain in place through Tuesday evening. Humidity levels have also fallen back to more normal levels. Temperatures continue to have the potential to rise upwards to 115°F. A Heat Advisory remains in place for our friends just off to the west. As we move into midweek, the ridge of high pressure will gradually weaken. There may also be a slight uptick in our evening winds, but this will remain inside the realm of normal.

Thanks to the persistent high pressure over the deserts, our skies remain clear. This is especially true in the evening hours. This is great news for those of us who enjoy peering up into the night sky as the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak in the coming nights. Skies will remain clear outside of the areas close ot the coast. However, the moon is still mostly full, so there will be some added light pollution.

The First Alert Weather Alert will remain in place through Tuesday evening. This matches the timing of the Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley. Winds will slightly tick upwards for midweek, and highs will slowly begin to decrease. By this weekend, temperatures will finally dip below 110°F, providing some much-needed relief.