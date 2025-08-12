First Alert Weather Alert: Lingering heat trough midweek

It's another hot day here in the Coachella Valley. It was a humid start to the day, but moisture levels have fallen somewhat throughout the afternoon. The persistent area of high pressure continues ot dominate the weather pattern over the western US. This is giving us the extreme heat, but also mostly clear skies. That makes for great viewing conditions for the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks this evening. However, the moon is fairly bright, so that may impact how well we can see any meteors. The best time to view the meteor shower will be between 12 & 4 AM.

The aforementioned ridge of high pressure will slowly begin to weaken in the days ahead. By Thursday, a trough of low pressure will move into the western US. This will finally allow for some gradual cooling into the weekend. As we track these changes, we may see some slightly elevated evening breezes, but nothing too far out of the normal. The cooling will continue into the weekend. We should also note that the Extreme Heat Warning has been extended into tomorrow, but the First Alert Weather Alert will expire this evening.

Temperatures will gradually cool over the next few days. This weekend, highs may even dip below the seasonal average! We do begin to trend back upwards heading into next week though.