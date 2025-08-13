Tracking a cooldown in the days ahead

We are continuing to track some hot weather here in the Coachella Valley. Today, our temperatures have been a bit on the more moderate side, but this is because of some more moisture lingering throughout the valley. An Extreme Heat Warning will remain in place through 8 PM this evening.

As the persistent ridge of high pressure finally begins to weaken in the days ahead, we will start to see some changes. Additionally, a trough will move in from the north and settle over the western US. This will bring a cooling trend to the region, finally bringing some cooler weather to the Coachella Valley. Highs will gradually weaken into the weekend, with highs even looking ot dip below the seasonal average for a few days. Next week, however, we will see another gradual warming trend.

As mentioned before, temperatures are on a downward trajectory in the days ahead. Highs look to even dip below the seasonal norm for this weekend. We can expect another warming trend heading into next week. Skies will remain clear during this time.