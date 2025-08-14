Traking a cooldown heading into the weekend

It's another warm day here on the valley floor, but our temperatures are finally starting to show some signs of improvement. Today is pretty close to the seasonal average as a result of a trough of low pressure moving into the region and some lingering humidity. It was more humid earlier in the day, but it's dried out a bit for most areas throughout the afternoon. It will stay warm into the evening, but we can look forward to some lows in the lower 80s/upper 70s (depending on moisture) around sunrise.

The persistent ridge of high pressure has begun to weaken its influence on us and shift toward the east. At the same time, a trough of low pressure has dipped down from the north. This has ushered in a cooler airmass, giving us the cooler weather. Highs will be below average for the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the next few days, with below average temperatures with us over the weekend. Heading into next week, temperatures will start to rise again as another ridge of high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will climb into the 110+ range by the middle of next week.