Feeling great today, warming on the way

It's feeling fantastic this weekend here in the Coachella Valley. This morning, temperatures are in the 70s, and we can expect temperatures below the seasonal average this afternoon. Whether you're just walking around or if you're headed to Splash House, make sure you're practicing heat safety!

There are some changes in the days ahead. Temperatures will rise throughout this week as a ridge of high pressure building into the region. Toward the latter half of the week, monsoonal moisture will build into the region. It will feel humid. There is also a chance for monsoonal thunderstorms over the mountains, and potentially even over the desert floor.

It will warm up in the days ahead and will become humid toward the end of the week.

