Warming up again, changes to come later this week

We are warming up again this week here on the valley floor. Warming has begun today and will continue pretty much all week. The warmest temperatures will be on Thursday and Friday. In anticipation of this heat, the National Weather Service has already issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the Coachella Valley beginning Thursday morning and remaining in place through Friday evening. An Extreme Heat Warning is already in place for our friends to the south and east.

This heat comes as a result of a ridge of high pressure spreading eastward. Toward the end of this week, however, we will begin to see some changes. In time, the ridge will orient itself in a way that will bring monsoonal moisture to the Coachella Valley. The moisture will start to increase on Thursday, with humid conditions expected from Friday through at least Monday. This moisture will allow for some instability nearby. We are actively monitoring the potential for monsoonal thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. Right now, the chances are low, but things could easily change, so stay with us for updates

As temperatures rise again this week, remember to always practice heat safety. Expect humid conditions later this week and this weekend. We are actively monitoring the chance for monsoonal rain later this week, so stay with us for updates.