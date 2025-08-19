Tracking warmer temperatures ahead of monsoonal moisture

It is noticeably warmer today across the valley. We have had a stretch of milder weather for the last few days, but that has officially come to an end as temperatures today are once again above the seasonal average. It's all thanks to a broad area of high pressure expanding westward into our region. As the high moves around, more monsoonal moisture will be funneled into our area. This will bring humid weather by late week, along with the chance for some monsoonal rain in/around the valley. Although chances remain on the lower side for now.

In anticipation of the warmer weather to come, the National Weather Service has expanded its Extreme Heat Warning in both area and time. Now, the warning will take effect at 10 AM on Wednesday and remain in place through 8 PM Saturday. With the extra humidity expected later this week and this weekend, high temperatures may be slightly moderated. However, the humidity will also hold on to much of the heat well into the overnight hours. This means we will not cool off as much overnight.

Tomorrow's the big day for CVUSD and PSUSD students as they head back to school. Temperatures in the afternoon will easily exceed 110°F. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, and humidity will noticeably increase starting Thursday. Expect hot afternoon highs and warm overnight lows later this week and this weekend.