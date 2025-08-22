Tracking monsoonal moisture today and lingering through the weekend

Good morning! It's another extremely hot day here in the Coachella Valley and the broader Southwest region. The Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through Saturday evening as temperatures continue to reach dangerous levels. We are also tracking an increase of monsoonal moisture into the region. In the days ahead, the monsoonal moisture will help to hold back our afternoon highs, but will keep temperatures on the warmer side in the overnight hours. This means we will have less of a chance to cool off.

Monsoonal moisture is on the rise again in the valley. It's that time of year. We are monitoring the potential for monsoonal thunderstorms and rain across our local mountains and even here on the desert floor. The rain chances will be higher on Saturday. Heading into next week, the chance for monsoonal activity is a bit higher, so we will keep a close eye on the skies.

Temperatures will stay extreme through Sunday evening. Humidity will slowly increase, decreasing our afternoon highs. However, it will also keep temperatures warmer overnight. Remember to always practice heat safety!