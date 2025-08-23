First Alert Weather Alert: Monitoring the monsoon

A First Alert Weather Alert is now in effect for the Coachella Valley as we track the risk for monsoonal rain and thunderstorms throughout the region. There will be the risk of thunderstorms, particularly over the local mountains and high desert. While the chance for a thunderstorm purely over the valley floor is less likely, the possibility is still there. What is more likely, however, is a cell over the mountains moving on to the valley floor.

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through 8 PM this evening. Despite the humidity, we are still tracking temperatures around, if not exceeding 110°F. If some wetter weather moves onto the valley floor, this will help to keep our temperatures on the lower side. Still, you should always be vigilant and practice heat safety.

That First Alert Weather Alert remains in place for all of today as we continue to track that monsoonal rain potential. Temperatures will be much cooler next week, with highs below average and below 110°F. Expect cumulus clouds over the coming days as well.