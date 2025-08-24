Skip to Content
Tracking more monsoonal moisture today

Good morning. It's a calmer morning today in terms of the radar. However, we are still tracking a lot of moisture here in the valley and throughout the region as well. Temperatures will be notably hotter today thanks to the lack of significant rain and oppressive humidity.

Here's a look at our FutureTrack. We can see that there does remain some potential to see more monsoon activity, including rain today. Although the chances overall are lower today compared to yesterday.

We can expect it to be hot again today. Temperatures will certainly be moderated by the extra humidity. However, if we see any rain, like yesterday, it will help to keep temperatures on the cooler side. Cooler weather is in store for the days ahead.

