Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert: Monitoring monsoonal thunrderstorms

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:53 PM

We are tracking another round of monsoonal thunderstorms around the Coachella Valley today. A Flood Advisory is in place currently for the mountains and canyons just to the west of the Coachella Valley (as of 3:10 PM). Overall, it is more mild today compared to yesterday. It is still warm and very humid across the valley. We will remain under a First Alert Weather Alert through 7 PM this evening.

Our weather is all because of a ridge of high pressure impacting the western US. This is funneling moisture into the southwest, leading to the monsoonal activity over the last few days. Tomorrow will begin to see some slight drying and clearing. However, Thursday will see more clouds thanks to moisture from the tropics.

Overall, temperatures will be fairly moderate in the coming days. We can expect warmer weather this weekend with near average temperatures heading into next week.

