Tracking changes for tomorrow

Today is notably warmer compared to yesterday; however, it is still on the humid side. We are still tracking the cumulus clouds above the mountains with mostly sunny skies aside from that. Some big changes are in store for tomorrow, though. Tropical Storm Juliette will continue to move north, parallel to Baja California. This will bring a decent amount of moisture to the atmosphere over Southern California.

We will see clouds build over the valley throughout the night. Thursday will be quite overcast, leading to much cooler than usual temperatures. The tropical moisture will lead ot the chance for rain across the area. The greatest chance for wet weather will be in the afternoon, but rain is still possible in the morning.

Aside from tomorrow's cooler weather, temperatures will be on the rise heading into the weekend. The weekend will be hot and clear. Temperatures will stay fairly close to the seasonal average heading into next week, if not warmer than usual . The average high temperature for today is 107°F.