Tracking cloudy skies ahead of a warmer weekend

Spencer Blum
Published 3:45 PM

It's an unusually cloudy day here in the Coachella Valley as a thick blanket of clouds sits overhead. This is because of the remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette. The associated moisture has been pushed into Southern California throughout the day. The cloud cover is helping to keep our temperature well below average, with highs only in the 90s.

Throughout the evening, clouds will slowly begin to clear out. But more significant clearing will occur overnight and into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be back to normal for us with sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend.

Heading into the weekend, we can expect sunnier and warmer weather. Highs will stay near 110° this weekend and into the start of next week.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

