Tracking warm weather heading into Labor Day

Good morning. It's going to be another hot and dry day, with temperatures climbing into the 110°+ range. That makes today a fantastic day is to spend out by the pool. While there are no advisories in place here, there is a heat advisory in place beginning tomorrow morning as highs remain elevated for many inland areas.

As mentioned before, it's dry here in the Coachella Valley today. However, there will be more moisture moving in as we move into the middle of the upcoming workweek. This will lead to more cumulus clouds and a smaller chance for monsoonal rain.

Temperatures stay hot and dry through the Labor Day holiday. More monsoonal moisture moves in by the middle of the week. This will increase our cumulus clouds and bring another chance for some monsoonal activity.