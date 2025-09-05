Lingering humidity means another chance of thunderstorms

We saw a good batch of storms pop up across the region yesterday afternoon, and today will be similar as humidity and dew points remain extremely high.

Outflow from afternoon and evening storms yesterday surged moisture in from the Southeast, so this morning there is a definite haze across the Valley, a combination of water vapor and some dust as well. Dew points will remain well above normal through tomorrow.

Highs are running below average, thanks to the added humidity so look for temps in the lower triple digits.

Expect to see thunderstorm development later today, especially in the high desert as the Santa Rosas to the South of the Coachella Valley.

Highs actually go down into next week, and we dry out a bit as a broad area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.