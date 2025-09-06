Muggy across the valley Saturday, but highs stay comfortably below average into next week!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a muggy afternoon across the Coachella Valley. Dew points have stubbornly stuck around in the 60s (and even 70s at times in Palm Springs!) More dry air has started moving across Southern California, which we can see on our water vapor satellite, but the air remains thick closer to the ground.

Expect another humid start to your Sunday morning. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s across the valley.

Most valley cities only see minimal improvements into the afternoon. Despite the added moisture, additional storm chances for our local mountains are lower compared to Saturday.

The extra humidity will likely lead to our high temperatures being suppressed again. Our average high this time of year is 105° – so we'll feel fairly seasonal as we wrap up the weekend.

We're staying comfortably below average this whole week! After the muggy weekend, the moisture begins receding Monday through the rest of the week. A fairly significant cooldown is expected Tuesday through Thursday alongside some elevated winds (55-60 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass).

