Humid finish to the weekend before changes arrive early this week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been another hot and humid day in the desert! Dew points have stayed in the 60s and 70s for most valley cities this afternoon. The extra moisture has once again lent itself to plenty of clouds over our local mountain ranges and some thunderstorm activity – this time, to the south of La Quinta in the Santa Rosas. Some drizzles may have spilled off into the east valley, too.

Most desert dwellers used to the dry heat are probably tired of the excess humidity by now. Thankfully, we're seeing improvements on Monday, with even drier weather being ushered in by winds Tuesday and beyond. By tomorrow afternoon, our FutureTrack models show dew point temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and 40s – a big improvement!

As mentioned, winds will start to develop on Monday. Models show calm conditions for early portions of the day, but into the afternoon/dinnertime, winds will start to pick up. Gusts near 20-30 MPH are possible for most valley cities, with stronger gusts through our more wind-prone spots like the Banning Pass. These winds will strengthen Tuesday through Tuesday, so we'll be sure to update you on the latest on the winds, air quality, and road impacts.

Thanks to the drier air tomorrow, our highs may climb a bit higher than today. Temperatures are still expected near our seasonal average of 104° for Monday.

A cooling trend is on the way as the winds bring cooler & drier air into the valley. Highs could drop as much as 10° below average by midweek.

