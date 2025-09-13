Feeling fantastic this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – What a gorgeous weekend! It's been a fantastic Saturday so far with highs just around the century mark in Palm Springs.

There's really nothing to complain about weather-wise here in the Coachella Valley. Dew points have been nice and comfortable. Expect more of the same on Sunday as we should dry out into the 40s in the afternoon. Some change is on the way when it comes to moisture into the middle of next week, but for now, it feels great.

Temps throughout the day tomorrow will be comfortable, especially for this time of the year. Breakfast temps: 80s ... lunchtime temps: mid 90s. Gorgeous!

Highs across the board should be in the low 100s. The average for tomorrow's date is 103°, so we'll be just a hair below that value.

We stay mild into the early parts of the week before a bit of a warmup into the middle of the week. Peak heat is expected on Tuesday/Wednesday, then monsoonal moisture starts to move in. Our temperatures reflect the influx of moisture, along with more cloud cover and the potential for thunderstorms.

