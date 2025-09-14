Gradual warmup before moisture returns midweek

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The weather in the Coachella Valley has been gorgeous again this weekend. Conditions have stayed mild and temperatures have been just about seasonal! We're tracking a brief warmup to start the work week before more humid weather makes a return.

Dry weather has been overhead and that should stay true for tomorrow. Some spots (specifically the east valley) will likely see some extra moisture tomorrow morning, but all valley locations should see their dew point temperatures drying into the 40s by the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Mario is currently off to our south. As it pushes northwards, it will likely bring an influx of tropical moisture into our region. Right now, the moisture is expected to move in starting Wednesday and linger at least through Sunday.

As for temperatures tomorrow – it looks like another pleasant start to the day. While warmer than Sunday, we should still be below the century mark by the time lunch rolls around.

Highs are right there at our seasonal average of 102° for tomorrow. Expect temps to stay in the low 100s for Monday.

Peak heat is expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 100s. As the tropical moisture moves in, temperatures are also expected to drop – gradual cooling should occur into next weekend. As is typical when we see elevated moisture, expect more cloud cover of our mountains and the potential for thunderstorms in the mountains that could spill over onto the desert floor. We'll be keeping a close eye on these chances all week long – be sure to stick with KESQ for the latest.

