First Alert Weather Alert through this evening as rain and storms continue

An area of tropical moisture, combined with monsoonal flow, has brought rain and thunder to the Valley this morning. The rain and storms are likely through the afternoon before the system moves to the North, prompting a First Alert Weather Alert until 7 this evening.

We've picked up a bit of rain overnight, with more expected this afternoon as the atmosphere heats up, giving us the chance of convective thunderstorms.

That area of low pressure moves slowly northward overnight tonight. There's still a smaller chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as well as the low departs the region.

The Weather Alert remains in effect through this evening, and a Flood Watch is up through early tomorrow morning (2 a.m.).

We will slowly dry out and warm up into next week, when highs will climb a few degrees above our seasonal norms.