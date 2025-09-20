Beautiful Saturday gives way to cloudier Sunday with chances for showers

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Saturday has been gorgeous! Highs have felt seasonal and there has been plenty of sunshine so far, with a pleasant break from the humidity that we've felt over the past few days. As we look ahead to Sunday, more tropical moisture begins to move in, which means we can expect cloudier skies and some chances for rain throughout the day.

Looking at our FutureTrack models, clouds begin to develop overhead through the morning hours. Chances for showers in our mountains start to pop up as early as 6:00 a.m.

Chances for a few waves of precipitation passing over our local mountains and onto the valley floor increase through the morning and afternoon hours, especially from 11:00 a.m. and onwards (potentially overnight). We're not expecting impressive rainfall totals, but keep wet roads and umbrellas in mind if you'll be out and about on Sunday.

Highs could be significantly limited depending on the cloud cover we have, so anticipate some below average temperatures through Sunday.

Moisture lingers through Wednesday, though temperatures warm gradually into the week. We may climb a degree or two above average by midweek before a gradual cooling trend into the latter half of the week.

