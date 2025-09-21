Tracking lingering chances for scattered showers this evening and overnight

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been an overcast day across the Coachella Valley, and that's helped our temperatures stay well below average today.

Light drizzles have passed in and out of our area for most of the day. So far, only trace amounts of rainfall have been recorded. Here's a look at our radar from 3:00 p.m.

Some scattered showers are still possible throughout the evening. FutureTrack models show potential through dinnertime and into the overnight hours.

By tomorrow morning, most of the potential appears to shift towards the east, but some cloud cover looks to remain in place until lunchtime. Chances for heavier rainfall appear in our local mountains as moisture lingers into the afternoon.

Our dew point temperatures certainly look to be on the higher side tomorrow morning. Expect a humid Monday outside.

Moisture lingers through Wednesday, but drier weather should return starting Thursday. Our temperatures will more or less feel pretty seasonal this week – maybe a degree or two below or above average. Monday marks the first official day of fall, and temperatures will likely feel pretty seasonal for the desert!

