Rain chances decrease overnight after active weather day across the desert

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're keeping a close eye on nearby thunderstorm activity – something we've been tracking into the weekend over the past few days.

Some showers popped up across the desert late Friday and into early Saturday morning, and as forecasted, greater chances for more showers have occurred into Saturday afternoon. Radar has shown some thunderstorm activity in the High Desert, moving south towards Indio and other east valley cities.

A significant cell passed through Yucca Valley and Desert Hot Springs just before 5:00 p.m. It triggered several advisories in those communities (a Flash Flood Warning in YV, Flood Advisory in DHS), with some reports from viewers of localized flooding. Take extra care if you encounter flooded roadways this evening. Remember – turn around, don't drown.

A Flood Watch that was previously set for our mountains was expanded this morning to the entirety of the Coachella Valley. That watch expired at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Some rain chances linger tomorrow afternoon for our mountains, but by and large, expect clearing skies throughout much of Sunday. Humidity sticks around through much of Sunday, with dew point temperatures well into the 50s for pretty much the whole day.

Temperatures are mild throughout the week, staying a few degrees below average – despite a warming trend into the latter half of the week.

