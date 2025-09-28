Fantastic week of weather on the way

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's much calmer in the desert today! Some clouds are lingering in the mountains (with some small rain chances up there) ... but on the valley floor, a cloudless sky and mild temperatures dominated.

A look from our Jessup Auto Plaza Camera in Cathedral City at around 3:30 p.m. shows some of the very pretty clouds we've seen today. Some very light drizzles have popped up over our mountains this afternoon.

Drier weather is on the way through the work week, but Monday will present some lingering humidity in the valley. Dew points temperatures likely stay in the upper 50s through the morning, with practically no drying expected into the afternoon.

As we progress further into autumn, the average high temperature for Monday has dropped to 97°. Highs tomorrow are expected to remain below that value, with highs in the mid-90s across the desert.

Highs are consistent to start the week – a couple of degrees below average, in the mid-90s. Temperatures warm somewhat towards the end of the week, though those highs should remain near the seasonal average (which will fall to 95-96° into the weekend). Overall, an absolutely gorgeous forecast after an active weather weekend!

